Luckiest animals in the Year of the Rabbit 2023

Dog (Secret friend of the Rabbit) 

Born in the years: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018, and 2030.

2023 is said to be the year for Dog to “achieve their romantic goals and meet a significant other”.

Expect “casual dating” for the first half of the year and by summer, “things will shift dramatically” and lead to a more serious relationship. 

Dogs are most compatible with Monkey, Rabbit, Tiger and Horse, and least compatible with Goat and Dragon. 

During this time, Dogs are said to experience financial success – with the potential of a good job offer. 

Overall, the next 13 months are going to be a period of “growth and fulfilment for those born in the Year of the Dog”, according to The Chinese Zodiac. 

Lucky numbers for Dog individuals in 2023 are: five, nine, 23, 42, 56, 63.



