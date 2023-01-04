Man loses fight for council to pay for wife’s pothole-damaged





A man who believes the council should pay a four-figure sum to fix his wife’s Porsche after claiming it was damaged by a pothole has lost his appeal. Neil Walker is “absolutely disgusted” with the council’s final decision and is now faced with the sheer cost of repairing the vehicle.

In May 2021, Mr Walker’s wife was driving on Canal Street, Derby, when it is claimed the car hit a significant defect in the road, reports Derbyshire Live. He claims the road had been “repaired poorly” and was “uneven” at the time when the car hit “two bumps on the road”, causing damage to the front bumper with various scratch marks visible on the front. But despite receiving pictures of the road from Mr Walker, Derby City Council refuted his claims and said there was no record of any defects on the road at the time. Mr Walker, 51, asked the council to review its original decision on the case, but the council has again dismissed the claim, which has been confirmed. In February 2022, Mr Walker claimed quotes for a full repair hit the £1,000 mark. Due to inflation rising throughout the year, a full repair now is likely to cost hundreds of pounds more.

Mr Walker said: “I appealed the decision but wasn’t successful. They have disregarded the pictures I sent to them. I feel absolutely disgusted. “I was told by the council to get insurance quotes. But if they already knew what the outcome was going to be, then it was a total waste of my time doing that. “I think the council are wrong. “If they looked after the roads a bit better, there would be less damage to cars. “Just last week I hit a pothole, it was on a dual carriageway, so I couldn’t stop and take a picture. “It’s not great, you are paying road tax for nothing basically. “It’s an insurance claim we could do without. “I will get the Porsche repaired. I’ve got to or else I will lose money on it.”

Derby City Council confirmed that Mr Walker contested the council’s original decision but its stance on the matter has not changed. A spokesperson for the city council said: “We can confirm that Mr Walker contested the council’s decision in February 2022. “The council’s claims handlers advised him that they would be issuing a final reiteration of their original decision and that he could seek legal advice if he wished to pursue the matter. “On 30 August 2022 our claims handlers informed the council that they had received no further contact from Mr Walker and would be closing their file.”