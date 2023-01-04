Man retires at 53 with strategy to protect income from inflation

Retiring early seems like a pipe dream for millions, especially against the backdrop of the current economic crisis – with COVID-19 and the Ukraine war playing a substantial part. However, taking action when it comes to this perfect storm is likely to be key to help Britons who still want the retirement of their dreams.
One person who was able to do this was Peter Malcolm, 55, whose story was shared by Tally Money exclusively with Express.co.uk.
Mr Malcolm worked as an oil rig engineer, and despite enjoying generous pension benefits, he was keen to “shock-proof his retirement” against stock market volatility and inflation.
After witnessing the 2008 global financial crisis, the engineer became determined to establish himself a financial safety net.
Mr Malcom explained: “I became interested in gold around 2009 and began educating myself about its history.
“I also like the long term stability and protection from inflation that gold offers, so I’m in a good place.”
No investment is free of risk, but Britons might be able to mitigate the risk they take.
This can be done by carefully managing the investments one has in place.
Recently, Shona Lowe, financial planning expert at abrdn, urged people to “regularly review” in 2023.
She explained: “If you have investments, including your pension, revise your attitude to risk.
“Review your investment choices to make sure you’re poised to take advantage of opportunities for growth.
“Being aware of the changes that need to be made is crucial to staying on track with your finances.
“If you’re not confident doing this yourself, or don’t have the time, it’s worth considering speaking to a financial adviser. They can help you put a plan in place, and make sure it stays on track.”
