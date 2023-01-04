Man retires at 53 with strategy to protect income from inflation





Retiring early seems like a pipe dream for millions, especially against the backdrop of the current economic crisis – with COVID-19 and the Ukraine war playing a substantial part. However, taking action when it comes to this perfect storm is likely to be key to help Britons who still want the retirement of their dreams.

One person who was able to do this was Peter Malcolm, 55, whose story was shared by Tally Money exclusively with Express.co.uk. Mr Malcolm worked as an oil rig engineer, and despite enjoying generous pension benefits, he was keen to "shock-proof his retirement" against stock market volatility and inflation. After witnessing the 2008 global financial crisis, the engineer became determined to establish himself a financial safety net. Mr Malcom explained: "I became interested in gold around 2009 and began educating myself about its history.