Meet the clever new dash cam that’s a car thief’s worst nightmare





Dash cams have become increasingly popular over the past few years as they can help show who was at fault in an accident. Now there’s a new device coming to the UK that not only records your daily commute but also offers some peace of mind when you’ve parked up for the day.

The latest Dash Cam Live from Garmin includes LTE technology which means it stays constantly connected. Should someone attempt to break into the vehicle or look suspicious, the camera instantly springs into life with a full high-definition 1440p video sent straight to your smartphone. Theft alerts can also be set and the camera is capable of filming footage around the car thanks to a 140-degree field of view. For added peace of mind, owners can even log in at any time and see live video of their car – a bit like a home security camera. This isn’t actually the first time Garmin has launched a fully connected dash cam but all of its previous models have needed to be linked to Wi-Fi to work. That’s not the case with the new Dash Cam Live as it stays constantly hooked up to the web via a mobile signal – a bit like your smartphone.

Other features of the Dash Cam Live include full voice activation which offers easy ways to control the camera via simple commands. Plus owners can also benefit from in-car alerts such as forward collision, lane departure and speed camera notifications Garmin is also promising that its device will survive life on the road thanks to a rugged design that can cope with extreme temperatures including spending all day in direct sunlight. The only downside of this camera is that Garmin charges a monthly fee for the always-on connection. These plans, which start at £4.99. per month, enable 24/7 connected features, including live view, location tracking, theft alerts, emergency contact notification and parking guard notifications as well as the ability to extend the storage duration of video clips for up to 30 days.