Morrisons introduces major change to all UK fuel stations to cut

Morrisons is helping its customers save money on fuel by offering 5p off every litre at the pumps this January. All customers that spend £35 in store between Thursday, January 5, and Sunday, January 15, will receive a coupon.
This will entitle customers to save 5p on every litre of petrol or diesel purchased.
The coupon is redeemable at all Morrisons petrol stations and customers have until Sunday, January 22 to spend it.
Morrisons has 339 filling stations across the UK, although the offer excludes any franchised Morrisons Daily petrol stations.
Rachel Eyre, chief customer & marketing officer at Morrisons, said drivers would benefit from the change at a time when millions are struggling with high prices.
The cuts include important fresh and frozen products for family meals and lunch boxes, together with cupboard essentials and household products.
According to RAC Fuel Watch, prices should continue to fall sharply, with costs returning to 2021 levels and away from the record levels seen throughout 2022.
Currently, the average price of petrol is 150.84p per litre, while diesel drivers are still experiencing pricier fuel at 173.52p per litre.
Diesel drivers with larger tanks may save up to £5 per refill with the new Morrisons deal.
Morrisons has invested over £100million per annum to cut these prices and leveraged its own manufacturing sites to help customers as the cost of living crisis continues to impact household grocery budgets.
Morrisons have previously helped drivers slash the price of fuel, as seen in September and August.
The supermarket chain announced it had cut the cost of unleaded and diesel by an average of six pence a litre in August and five pence in September.
Speaking at the time, Andrew Ball, Fuel Operations Manager at Morrisons, highlighted the cost of living crisis as one of the key factors for the offer.
He said: It’s the summer holidays and we know how tough the current cost of living is for our customers.
“So we hope this fuel price reduction will help motorists to save money at this challenging time.”
The supermarket chain launched the UK’s first ever Fuel Saver Scheme to help shoppers reduce their bills in 2012.
At the time, fuel prices were an average of £1.40 per litre, with a number of high street brands partnering with Morrisons to bring the scheme to the UK.
Morrisons has 497 stores across the UK, with more than 95,000 employees.
