Nonprofit bringing free veterinary care to homeless people’s pets

OCOEE, Fla. — A national nonprofit is bringing free veterinary care to homeless people’s pets in the Orlando area next week.

The ElleVet Project will provide veterinary care, food, and pet supplies to animals belonging to the homeless from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13, at Christian Service Center for Central Florida Inc. at 300 W. Franklin St. in Ocoee.

Officials said the nonprofit travels throughout the United States in its branded 32-foot RV dubbed the “ElleVan” offering vaccines, flea and tick preventatives, deworming, general checkups, emergency surgeries, and other services as needed.

The visit next week will be the organization’s second time in Orlando in two years.

More information can be found online here or by calling 844-947-4871.

