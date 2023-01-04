Overwatch 2 Battle for Olympus – what is it and when does it

The Overwatch 2 Winter Wonderland event may have come to an end, but Blizzard has a brand new limited-time game mode ready to take its place. As part of the season 2 festivities, Blizzard is getting ready to unleash the brand new Battle for Olympus LTM. If you want to check out the new game mode the moment it goes live, then you’ll be pleased to find out that the Battle for Olympus update has a January 5 release date and a 6pm GMT UK launch time.

As you can see from the trailer below, Battle for Olympus takes its cue from Greek mythology.

This includes new skins and abilities modelled after Greek gods and mythological figures. Hopefully fans will be able to unlock the skins through play.

Widowmaker, for example, takes on the appearance of the Gorgon Medusa, complete with the ability to turn enemies into stone.

Unlike the team-based antics found in traditional Overwatch game modes, Battle for Olympus is a free-for-all deathmatch in which the person with the most eliminations wins.

It features seven different Overwatch 2 characters, including Junker Queen, Roadhog, Reinhardt, Pharah, Ramattra, and Lucio.

Blizzard explains more: “Introducing Battle for Olympus, a free-for-all deathmatch mode featuring seven of your favourite Heroes with reimagined abilities that channel the power of the Gods!”