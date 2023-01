When Aled was reported missing, a huge search was launched for the ex-editor, who vanished without taking his medication with him.

BBC newsreader Huw Edwards shared his concerns on social media, asking people to look out for his colleague.

“Please check CCTV from doorbells and security cameras in Cardiff,” he said.

“Diolch yn Fawr” he signed off his message, which means “thank you very much” in Welsh.