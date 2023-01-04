Categories
Prince Harry Reportedly Says That Prince William Physically

During the confrontation, William reportedly accused Meghan (who was not there) of being “difficult”, “rude” and “abrasive,” which prompted Harry to accuse his brother of “parrot[ing] the press narrative” about his wife. The future king responded that he was only trying to help and reportedly became enraged when Harry responded, “Are you serious? Help me? Sorry – is that what you call this? Helping me?”

William’s reaction — he reportedly swore and made a move towards his brother — scared Harry, who retreated to the kitchen. In an apparent attempt at deescalation, he got William a glass of water and said, “Willy, I can’t speak to you when you’re like this,” the excerpt says.

It was at that point when the future king reportedly attacked his brother. Harry writes that William urged him to hit back, but he refused, causing his brother to leave the Sussexes’ home. He returned soon after the altercation, “looking regretful,” and apologized, the excerpt says.

When William left Nottingham Cottage for the second time, he reportedly “turned and called back: ‘You don’t need to tell Meg about this.’”

“‘You mean that you attacked me?’ Harry asked his brother, the excerpt says. William, according to the book, responded “‘I didn’t attack you, Harold.’”

Although Harry did not immediately tell Meghan about the violent confrontation (he writes that he first called his therapist) he later revealed the truth to his wife when she noticed the “scrapes and bruises” on his back, the excerpt says. According to the book, Meghan “wasn’t that surprised, and wasn’t all that angry. She was terribly sad.”



