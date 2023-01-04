Rita Ora sizzles as she steps into 2023 with eye-popping bikini

Rita Ora, 32, was one of those who were keen to contradict Rolling Stone’s controversial ‘200 Greatest Singers’ list, which omitted artists like Madonna.

What had riled Rita, however, was the music mag’s failure to include 54-year-old Celine Dion, who is famous for tear-jerking classics like My Heart Will Go On, made famous by the 1997 film Titanic.

“Celine Dion is one of the greatest singers of all time,” the Hot Right Now singer wrote on her latest Instagram post, in view of over 16 million followers.

She then jokingly added: “And here’s me in a bikini #2023,” uploading a carousel of stunning photos showcasing her favourite beachwear.