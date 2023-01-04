Stag do reveller gropes hotel receptionist as she tried to help

A man drunk on his brother’s stag left a Travelodge receptionist in tears after he sexually assaulted her as she tried to help him to his room.
Tyrone Gallagher, 29, touched his victim’s left buttock and squeezed it in the hotel corridor causing her to say “oh my god”.
Liverpool Magistrates’ Court heard Gallagher had been drinking for most of the day and into the evening and had locked himself out of his hotel room.
The victim had helped Gallagher, who arrived in reception with nothing on his feet, into the lift and onto the correct floor for his room but the defendant sexually assaulted her outside the lift.
Gallagher was sentenced to a 12-month community order, during which time he must complete 15 rehabilitation days, and 100 hours of unpaid work.
He was also ordered to pay £300 in compensation to the victim.
The large stag party had not long checked into the hotel before the offence, reports Liverpool Echo.
After the attack, Gallagher laughed but the victim burst into tears, the court heard.
Yvonne Dobson, prosecuting, said: “The victim was shocked and upset and crying uncontrollably.”
Gallagher, from Strebane, Northern Ireland, said he had no recollection of the incident because he was intoxicated, but pleaded guilty to the offence at the first opportunity.
Phil Lieb, defending, said Gallagher has a long standing diagnosis of chronic schizophrenia. He also stated Gallagher recently lost his mum very suddenly, which has had a “devastating effect on the family as you can imagine, and on him in particular”, but made clear this was not an excuse for his behaviour.
Mr Lieb said: “Nobody should have to put up with that anywhere and certainly not in their place of employment. This was a lady who was working to assist him.”
He added that Gallagher “appreciates the devastating psychological effect this behaviour can have on people.”
