Stag do reveller gropes hotel receptionist as she tried to help





A man drunk on his brother’s stag left a Travelodge receptionist in tears after he sexually assaulted her as she tried to help him to his room. Tyrone Gallagher, 29, touched his victim’s left buttock and squeezed it in the hotel corridor causing her to say “oh my god”.

Liverpool Magistrates’ Court heard Gallagher had been drinking for most of the day and into the evening and had locked himself out of his hotel room. The victim had helped Gallagher, who arrived in reception with nothing on his feet, into the lift and onto the correct floor for his room but the defendant sexually assaulted her outside the lift. Gallagher was sentenced to a 12-month community order, during which time he must complete 15 rehabilitation days, and 100 hours of unpaid work. He was also ordered to pay £300 in compensation to the victim. The large stag party had not long checked into the hotel before the offence, reports Liverpool Echo.