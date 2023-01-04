State pensioners to look out for letter which may mean £3,500

Many pensioners are reckoning with the cost of living, and this can be difficult for those on a low income. To provide more information on support, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) will be writing to millions.
Laura Trott, DWP Minister, last month stated pensioners should keep an eye out for an important letter.
She explained: “In the new year, DWP will again write to over 11 million pensioners as part of the annual uprating of state pension.
“The accompanying leaflet has been updated to include this year’s campaign messaging promoting Pension Credit.
“Further spend of £1.8million has been approved for marketing activity until the end of this financial year.”
This includes help with housing costs, assistance with NHS health costs, and a free TV licence for over 75s.
Eligible people could also get a council tax discount, and help with their heating costs through the Warm Home Discount Scheme.
Some individuals will have to check in with their local council to determine the kind of support they will be entitled to.
However, a problem frequently arises when it comes to the number of people claiming Pension Credit.
Many are not claiming, despite being entitled, and are thus missing out on important support.
The reasons for not claiming are varied, including lack of awareness, or believing one has too much money to be entitled – but people are encouraged to drop their perceptions and check.
Laura Suter, head of personal finance at AJ Bell, warned almost a million people could miss out on extra Government support this year by failing to claim.
She said: “Almost a million pensioner households could miss out on the extra Government support this year if they aren’t signed up to receive Pension Credit when they’re entitled to do so.
“The Government estimates 850,000 households are eligible for the benefit but don’t claim it.
“This means they face a double whammy of missing out on the benefit, as well as the £900 cost of living support payment.”
A general rule of thumb is any single pensioner with an income of less than £200, or a couple less than £300, per week should check their eligibility.
The Government’s Pension Credit calculator on the GOV.UK website could help with finding out if one is eligible, and how much they could receive.
To use it, Britons will need details of:
- Earnings, benefits and pensions
- Savings and investments.
The same details will be required for a person’s partner if they have one.
There is also the Pension Credit claim line which can be contacted on 0800 99 1234.
