State pensioners to look out for letter which may mean £3,500

Many pensioners are reckoning with the cost of living, and this can be difficult for those on a low income. To provide more information on support, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) will be writing to millions.

Laura Trott, DWP Minister, last month stated pensioners should keep an eye out for an important letter.

She explained: “In the new year, DWP will again write to over 11 million pensioners as part of the annual uprating of state pension.

“The accompanying leaflet has been updated to include this year’s campaign messaging promoting Pension Credit.

“Further spend of £1.8million has been approved for marketing activity until the end of this financial year.”

