Sue Holderness brands Harry and Meghan’s Netflix show ‘tedious’

Sue Holderness, 73, revealed she believes Prince Harry, 38, and wife Meghan Markle, 41, are mistaken in their allegations that there is racism within the Royal Family. She has blasted their Netflix series, declaring it “jolly tedious” and adding that she hadn’t watched a “single second” of it, as she believes it to be rooted in negativity.

“Six hours of doom and gloom!” she groaned, acknowledging that Harry is “probably quite unhappy”.

Yesterday, it was revealed that the Prince is desperate to reunite with his brother and father and bury the hatchet – but many critics have countered that the public nature of their Netflix documentary may not be the best way to achieve peace.

Not only will Sue not be watching their series, but she’s not keen on purchasing Harry’s much awaited autobiography, Spare, either.

“[The Netflix show] would be six hours of my life pretty much wasted,” she declared, adding that when it comes to his tell-all book, she’ll simply read the excerpts from the newspapers.

