Sue Holderness brands Harry and Meghan’s Netflix show ‘tedious’

Sue Holderness, 73, revealed she believes Prince Harry, 38, and wife Meghan Markle, 41, are mistaken in their allegations that there is racism within the Royal Family. She has blasted their Netflix series, declaring it “jolly tedious” and adding that she hadn’t watched a “single second” of it, as she believes it to be rooted in negativity.
“Six hours of doom and gloom!” she groaned, acknowledging that Harry is “probably quite unhappy”.
Yesterday, it was revealed that the Prince is desperate to reunite with his brother and father and bury the hatchet – but many critics have countered that the public nature of their Netflix documentary may not be the best way to achieve peace.
Not only will Sue not be watching their series, but she’s not keen on purchasing Harry’s much awaited autobiography, Spare, either.
“[The Netflix show] would be six hours of my life pretty much wasted,” she declared, adding that when it comes to his tell-all book, she’ll simply read the excerpts from the newspapers.
“You just read the juicy bits, don’t you?” she mused.
“I haven’t got enough life left to waste on Harry’s book, I’m afraid!”
Harry reportedly demanded an apology over how Meghan was allegedly treated during her time as a working royal, before the pair moved to the USA.
When the couple saw that Ngozi Fulani had received an apology and resignation from Lady Susan Hussey over being asked where she was “really from”, in a reference to her ancestry, they had apparently sought the same response from the royals.
Not only does she “love” Prince William, but she added she didn’t think wife Kate Middleton had “put a single foot wrong” in the entirety of her time in the family.
She added that she sees Princess Anne as “the hardest working person in the country”.
It seems that Sue’s love of the royals is reciprocated, as Buckingham Palace officials are known to have previously requested advance copies of Only Fools and Horses to be delivered to them before they were screened on TV.
These included one episode which Sue recalls was nearly the death of her, after she was almost attacked by an alligator in Florida’s Everglades.
The producers had decided to incorporate one into their filming session, planting a bowl of food to incite it to “run towards Del and Rodney”.
However, instead of stopping to eat the food, it ran past it towards Sue, leaving her “terrified” – and a quick-thinking member of the production team had to clamp its jaws shut before it became tempted to snack on a member of the cast.
A near alligator attack seems to have been enough reality excitement for Sue, as she was adamant that she will “never” go on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!.
“The thought of those creepy crawlies! I’m a terrible wimp. It makes me queasy just thinking about it,” she grimaced, before adding: “I’ve always said I won’t do reality shows.”
Express.co.uk have contacted Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s representatives for comment.
