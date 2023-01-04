Super Pet Expo returns to Edison this weekend

Starved from interaction with everyone from our cubicle buddy to our mothers throughout the pandemic, we’ve all become closer to Fido (or Fluffy).

And now, it seems, New Jerseyans are ready to celebrate their four-legged friends after three long years of love and loyalty.

The 22nd annual Super Pet Expo returns to Edison Friday, Jan. 6, to Sunday, Jan. 8, at the New Jersey Convention Center. Ticket sales are pacing at pre-pandemic rates, with at least 15,000 people (and 2,500 dogs) expected to attend.

People are encouraged to bring their vaccinated, friendly pets on non-retractable leashes. You’re also likely to see leashed cats, iguanas, a horse and a toucan.

The expo will include plenty of interactive activities for both pets and their humans.

“Where else can you go and have an afternoon of total fun for you and your pet?” said show producer Eric Udler. “One of the things that’s really exciting about the show is besides entertainers, we are now shifting to interactive activities with your pet.”

Some of those include the Ultimate Dog Ball Pit, where dogs can romp among 500 balls; free dog agility classes and demonstrations by Jersey Agility; auditions and lectures on how to get your pet into show business by Pawsitively FAMOUS Animal Talent Agency; and races for dachshunds, corgis and mixed-breed pooches.

Other activities include Repticon, a showcase of hundreds of reptiles; Meet the TICA Breeds, where the United Cat Club will introduce visitors to exotic cat breeds; a pet fashion show; a comedy show by Must Love Dogs and Comedy; a show of Frisbee skills and tricks by Bone-A-Fied Talent Group; Luring 101 for dogs who love to chase; and a presentation featuring Dexter the dog, a social media star who taught himself to walk on his two back feet after injuring his legs as a puppy.

More than 100 exhibitors will be there, including pet adoption and rescue groups, pet care and health, grooming, food and daycare.

“We are a pet shopping extravaganza,” said Udler. “We have all types of cool vendors that sell items you won’t find in big box stores. These are small mom-and-pops and entrepreneurs who have created something unique.”

Go: Super Pet Expo, New Jersey Convention Center, 97 Sunfield Ave., Edison, 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, tickets are $10 to $20; superpetexpo.com/edison.

