Categories
US

Suspects in stolen car plunged 20 feet and landed on a house,

Suspects in stolen car plunged 20 feet and landed on a house,



Suspects in stolen car plunged 20 feet and landed on a house,



CNN
 — 

A New Year’s Day police check on a stolen car report ended when the car plunged over 20 feet and landed on a house and another vehicle in North Caldwell, New Jersey, authorities said in a Facebook post.

Officers were at the scene after responding to a report of a stationary stolen vehicle, police said. “Upon arrival the vehicle fled on Hilltop Drive striking two parked vehicles,” the post said. “The driver lost control of the vehicle and drove over an embankment falling 21.3 feet landing into a house and onto another vehicle.”

No occupants of the home or bystanders were injured and the suspects fled on foot, police said.

Two suspects were later caught and “transported to trauma centers for medical evaluation,” police said. “Both suspects were treated and released into the custody of North Caldwell Police,” according to police.

North Caldwell is roughly 70 miles north of Trenton, New Jersey.



Source link

Newslanes Media

By Newslanes Media

Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. Newslanes auto aggregates and gather popular stories, business news, tech releases and much more for free for everyone. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information provided by trusted sources. All content and material belongs to their respective sources.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.