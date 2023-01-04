‘Terrifying’ smart motorways should be scrapped to protect

“Poor road surfaces and a lack of charging infrastructure for electric drivers, as well as continuing question marks on how things like fuel duty will be replaced in the future, should all be at the top of the checklist for policymakers.”

A recent report from the Office for Rail and Road found that safety technology on smart motorways is failing to work properly, with an estimated one in three broken-down vehicles missed.

It also revealed that three-quarters of broken-down vehicles in England turned out to be false alerts, with the West Midlands seeing five of every six alerts being incorrect.

The rollout of smart motorways was paused in January last year, with the Government saying it needed five years’ worth of safety data to be available following complaints.

