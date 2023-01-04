The Dumbest Kills in Horror Movies, From a Corn Cob Stabbing to

Horror by nature is meant to scare and make watchers uncomfortable, but that doesn’t always mean it’s successful in doing so. Sometimes there are moments so absurdly ridiculous you can’t help but shake your head at the screen. Sure there are times when you know the scene you’re watching is meant to be a bit satirical. Then there are the times when a scene is played straight and serious, and you’re left to wonder just what was going on in the writers’ room when it was written. It’s not always a bad thing though — sure, terror is a welcome and necessary factor in a horror movie, but sometimes it’s just as satisfying to see the downright dumb ways that characters die.





12/12 Sleepwalkers (1992): Death by Corn Cob

Yes, you read that right. There is really a kill involving a cob of corn. It happens in Sleepwalkers, (who’s screenplay was written by Stephen King,) when Mary (Alice Krige) stops by the Robertson household to kidnap Tanya (Mädchen Amick) and kills an array of deputies and wounds Tanya’s parents in the process. When one of the deputies tries to call for backup, Mary sneaks up behind him and stabs him in the back with a corn cob, killing him in one of the most bizarre and laughable ways possible. The scene happens in a kitchen too, where surely there was a knife or some other weapon that would have sufficed, so why choose a corn cob? The cherry on top though is the line she delivers afterwards: “No vegetables, no dessert.” It’s an unforgettable moment for sure.

11/12 Bodies, Bodies, Bodies (2022): Self-Inflicted Machete Wound

Image via A24

Bodies, Bodies, Bodies wound a tight and intriguing mystery throughout its run, balancing humor and suspense alike with great success. Locked down in a large home during a hurricane, a group of friends plays a game of bodies, bodies, bodies to pass the time. With tensions high and heads butting, the fun comes to a screeching halt when David (Pete Davidson) is found dead. Everyone immediately turns on one another, pointing fingers and digging up past mistakes and long-held grudges. But when the sun comes up and the storm passes (and a slew of bodies takes up residence in the house), it’s revealed that David wasn’t actually murdered. Instead, we see through a TikTok video he was in the midst of making, that he had been trying to get the cork off of a champagne bottle with a machete and accidentally slashed his own throat. It’s admittedly a great twist ending and makes the film’s events feel especially bleak, but there’s no denying the stupidity of the kill and the character in general. It doesn’t matter how cool someone else looked doing it, using a machete to pop a cork is likely not a good idea.

10/12 Seed of Chucky (2004): “Oops, he did it again”

Image via Rogue Pictures

Let’s be honest here, you never go into a Chucky movie expecting serious horror. The franchise is known for its campy and ever-exceeding ridiculousness. We watch these movies to see what one-liners Chucky will drop or the new way he’ll take someone out. There are plenty of moments to choose from, but none come close to this one in Seed of Chucky. The scene in question shows Chucky (Brad Dourif) after having made a promise never to kill again. Of course, that’s a lie, and he breaks his promise by driving none other than Britney Spears off the road. It’s absolutely ridiculous and random, and yet it’s the perfect sum-up of the franchise and how ludicrous it got in its later years.

9/12 Final Destination 2 (2003): Spaghetti Slip

Image via New Line Cinema

Yet another franchise that has multiple moments to choose from, but this moment from Final Destination 2 is so stupid in retrospect it has to take the win. With this film in particular you may simply remember it as the one with the log truck. AKA: the scene that scarred a generation, but there’s another scene later on that rightfully earns a place on this list. The scene follows Evan (David Paetkau) as death tracks him down in multiple different ways, leaving the audience guessing as to what will be the final blow. It isn’t his hand getting stuck in the drain, or the grease fire that engulfs his kitchen. No, instead his death comes when he climbs down the fire escape and slips on some spaghetti he had tossed out the window earlier. Lying on his back and groaning in pain, he looks up just as the fire escape ladder comes down through his eye. The kill itself is wild and freaky, but it’s the addition of him slipping on the spaghetti that lands it here, it’s just so stupid in hindsight.

8/12 The Final Destination (2009): Rogue Stone

As I said, the Final Destination franchise has so many moments to choose from so it lands on here twice. The Final Destination (which is the fourth installment in the franchise) takes a page out of Final Destination 2’s book for this kill and keeps you guessing as to what will ultimately be the fatal blow for the character. For this moment, the film follows Samantha (Krista Allen), who heads to a salon for a bit of pampering. While there, a culmination of moments set the audience and characters up for potential disaster. Bottles are spilling and creating a slippery floor, there’s a straightener that’s clasped around a hairspray bottle, and even a ceiling fan that falls through the ceiling to her feet. But none of those are what get her, even though each one feels like a solid setup for death’s ominous striking. Instead, as she’s walking out of the salon, a stone is caught by a lawnmower across the street and shot straight through her eye. While it’s definitely surprising, it’s such a laughable finish for what was a genuinely tense scene.

7/12 Friday The 13th: Part III (1982): The Handstand Kill

Friday The 13th: Part III, or really any of the films in the franchise may not automatically feel like they should be on this list. After all, Jason is a slasher legend and his kills are often iconic in the genre or have minimal detail shown. But in Part III we meet Andy (Jeffrey Rogers), a man who constantly walks around on his hands for no apparent reason other than looking goofy — and setting up for his eventual death. While walking around on his hands yet again, he bumps into Jason, who is clearly not a fan of gymnastics and brings his machete straight down, cutting Andy in half. The nature of it may be dumb enough to land it on this list, but it is nasty to see later on when the camera pans up to his half-sliced body hanging out in the rafters. Yuck!

6/12 Leprechaun (1993): Death by Pogo Stick

Image via Trimark Pictures

Listen, the Leprechaun films are ridiculous by nature, so it rightfully lands its spot on this list. The scene in question uses something you would never expect to see used as a weapon: a pogo stick. After a shop owner appraises Leprechaun’s gold and decides to keep it for the night to study it some more, Leprechaun jumps out and chides him for doing so after biting his leg. He then finds a pogo stick and proceeds to pogo stick the poor shop owner to death while singing a ridiculous rendition of “This Old Man.” At least he shined the man’s shoes after.

5/12 Halloween: Resurrection (2002): Tripod Tap-Out

Image via Miramax

Michael Myers has never really been the most creative slasher in horror. Sure, in the more recent Halloween trilogy he ups his game, but in the prior films, he mostly stuck to his trusty knife stabs. However, in Halloween: Resurrection he adds a new weapon to his repertoire: a tripod. It happens while Charlie (Brad Sihvon) is setting up cameras around the old Myers house. Michael sneaks up on him and picks up one of the camera tripods, using its spikey legs to corner Charlie and stab him through the neck. Sure, creativity is nice, but this was just sort of an odd choice for Michael. Also, why were the tripod legs so sharp in the first place? What was that made for and why was it being used for a simple livestream? Then again, this movie has Busta Rhymes using kung-fu moves to take down Michael so really, why try and rationalize anything it does?

4/12 Sleepaway Camp (1983): The Curling Iron

Sleepaway Camp is one of those classic ’80s slashers that every horror fan should watch at least once and also do so with little to no information about it. In it lies one of the most brutal, cringe-worthy kills, and it’s all due to a curling iron. You may be thinking perhaps it was simply used to burn someone, but it’s truly so much worse, and thankfully done mostly off-screen. When the killer sneaks into Judy’s (Karen Fields) room and knocks her out before smothering her with a pillow and sticking a piping hot curling iron somewhere one should never put a curling iron. While it’s a strange choice for a kill, there’s no denying the creativity and the skin-crawling effect it has just thinking about it.

3/12 Carrie (1976): Bucket Vs. Head

This is a kill that has never made any sense and is often talked about within the horror community for that very reason. During the famous prom scene in Carrie, after the bucket of blood is dropped upon her and before her reign of terror truly begins, Tommy (William Katt) is taken out by a rogue bucket. After the bucket unhinges and falls down it cracks Tommy over the head and sends him tumbling to the ground. Given how the bucket was empty, this kill has always managed to confuse fans of the film since it seems so unlikely that Tommy would die from it. For that reason, it lands on this list. Surely there was a better way to kill off Tommy, perhaps something a little less ambiguous and more crafty.

2/12 The Cabin in the Woods (2012): Motorcycle, Meet Forcefield

The Cabin In The Woods is a spectacular play on the horror genre as a whole, from copying titular tropes to having classic horror characters (i.e, the nerd, the virgin, the sex symbol, etc…) But it was still a surprise to watch the film’s events unfold, and even better to see the characters make some dumb decisions. Perhaps the dumbest of them all (besides that ending which we will just pretend didn’t happen) was that of Curt (Chris Hemsworth). In an attempt to get help, Curt decides that he can make a huge jump over a ravine on his motorcycle. His confidence is strong and convincing, and for a moment you think he really might make it. Of course, that’s not the case as he makes it halfway across the gap before colliding with an invisible forcefield and meeting an explosive death. It was ridiculous to think he’d make the jump to begin with, but it’s an added chuckle when you watch his body continuously hit the forcefield on its way down.

1/12 Every death in Tucker & Dale vs. Evil (2010)

Of course this list would not be complete without the ultimate dumb horror flick: Tucker & Dale vs. Evil. It’s overflowing with dumb kills and characters to boot, and for that reason, we can’t choose just one singular moment. From Mitch’s (Adam Beauchesne) self-impalement to Mike (Joseph Allan Sutherland) diving head first into a wood chipper. If you want dumb kills and a bloody good time, look no further than Tucker & Dale, it’s got it all.