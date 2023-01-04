Three drinks shown to significantly reduce blood pressure within

The study, performed on rats, revealed a significant reduction in blood pressure of hypertension rats within 45 minutes of intake.

The researchers noted that “both the systolic and diastolic blood pressures were significantly reduced within 45 minutes after oral administration of the extract”.

The third purple fruit linked to reductions in blood pressure is blueberries, according to the Journal of Gerontology.

A study presented by publication in 2019, showed that consuming just 200 grams of blueberries, which equates to one cup, improved blood vessels function and systolic blood pressure.