TimTheTatman Criticizes Call of Duty: Warzone 2’s Fast TTK

TimTheTatman has had enough of Call of Duty: Warzone 2, recently going on a rant regarding the battle royale’s short Time-To-Kill. TTK is a constant focus of analysis and criticism in online shooters. How quickly an enemy opponent can defeat a player is a core design element, obviously, and in a game like Warzone 2 where there are dozens of potential enemies in a given match it plays a precarious role in game balance. TimTheTatman, it seems, believes that balance has been disrupted.

TTK in Call of Duty battle royales isn’t a new subject of discussion, of course. Call of Duty players by nature love to critique all design elements regarding gameplay. More specifically, however, Call of Duty: Warzone developer Raven Software specifically acknowledged that the TTK in the game was too short and made a dramatic change to address the issue in early 2022. Player hit points were increased from 100 to 150, substantially increasing Warzone‘s TTK. But Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is another game entirely.

In a recent stream, TimTheTatman took some time to address a topic he’d been thinking about. He died in a Call of Duty: Warzone 2 match and began spectating another player, watching how quickly they were able to eliminate opponents. “I think I know what the biggest problem with Warzone is,” TimTheTatman starts, before explaining that he saw a TikTok comparing Warzone 2‘s TTK to the classic Warzone DMR’s TTK, which was nerfed due to its strength. TimTheTatman says that Warzone 2‘s TTK is even faster than when everyone agreed the DRM was too powerful.

Shortly after this comment, TimTheTatman spectates a kill and asks his audience to clip it for him. His video editors show that the kill occurred in just .41 seconds, a very short TTK, to say the least. TimTheTatman argues that if random players can eliminate opponents in such a short TTK, then Warzone 2‘s competitive balance is seriously impacted.

The idea that TimTheTatman is arguing is that if the TTK in Warzone 2 is faster than when the DMR was overpowered, when the “entire” Call of Duty community agreed it needed a nerf, then the TTK is also broken now. Further, if even exceptional players can be downed in less than half a second by a random player with any given gun, then that’s further evidence the TTK is broken.

Obviously, TimTheTatman plays games like Call of Duty: Warzone 2 as his job. That makes him both more familiar with the product than most, but he also approaches the game neither as a casual player nor as a truly competitive player. Infinity Ward and Raven‘s developers have certainly put in an extreme amount of work and analysis finding what they believe is the best TTK for the battle royale. But that’s not to say that TimTheTatman doesn’t have a point.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

