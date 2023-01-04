Wayne Rooney ‘on four-man Everton shortlist’ as Lampard faces

Lampard is still holding onto his job for now and is expected to still be in charge for Everton’s FA Cup clash with United on Friday. Speaking back in November, Rooney opened up more on his “dream” to one day manage Everton or United.

He said: “Obviously, Everton and Manchester United are the two clubs who are really close to my heart so to manage one of the two would be a dream. I’m still gaining a lot of experience from what I’m doing. You want to learn, and I want to go into Everton or Manchester United,

“I want to go in there and be able to give the best version of me. I’d be naive to say ‘I’m going to go and manage Manchester United in the next year or so’. For me, it’s about putting the work in and developing myself and if I do that and I do it in the right way, then I feel these jobs, these opportunities will come to me eventually.”