‘Yellowstone’: Jen Landon Is ‘Bummed’ That Teeter and Colby Are

Jen Landon has quickly become a fan-favorite actor on Yellowstone. Landon portrays Teeter, a ranch hand at the Yellowstone with a strong Texas accent who gives the men a run for their money. Teeter had the hots for Colby as soon as they met. Though he resisted, Colby eventually couldn’t deny his attraction to her. Now that half the ranch is headed south, Colby and Teeter will be separated for a while, and Jen Landon is bummed about it.

[Warning: Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 8 spoilers ahead.]

Denim Richards as Colby in ‘Yellowstone’ | Paramount Network

Teeter and Colby bonded from a near-death experience

From the moment Teeter arrived at the bunkhouse, she made it clear that she was attracted to Colby. On the other hand, Colby resisted having any romantic involvement with Teeter. Then a traumatic incident in season 3 brought them together. Colby and Teeter share a kiss after they are attacked by Wade and Clint Morrow. The pair have been a couple ever since.

“Moving forward, it really becomes this thing where you almost feel like you’re responsible for her in this way as well, which is deeper than maybe just this physical attraction,” Colby actor Denim Richards told TV Insider while speaking of the intense season 3 scene.

“It really also becomes this, ‘I’m responsible for you, and I want to make sure that you’re good because anything that happens to you is ultimately going to happen to me because I might have to go and protect you.’”

Jen Landon is bummed that ‘Yellowstone’ is separating Colby and Teeter

Although the bunkhouse crew loves to poke fun at Colby for dating Teeter, the couple’s relationship has survived to season 5. The pair dance together at a party for John Dutton’s inauguration. At the county fair Colby wins Teeter a stuffed pink bear.

Now a desperate situation has come to the Dutton Ranch. With a possible outbreak of brucellosis on their hands, Rip must take a crew of ranch hands and half the Dutton’s cattle south for at least a year. Teeter is selected to join him, while Colby will stay behind in Montana.

At first, it seemed like the pair would have an unceremonious goodbye. Then Colby ran to find Teeter as she packed up the truck. Teeter told Colby she loves him before hitting the road. “I think in terms of Teeter and Colby, I was bummed knowing that we would be separated,” Jen Landon said in a video from Paramount.

“But there’s a nomadic lifestyle that comes in for these people,” she continued. “It’s kind of like, ‘Dang, now what?’” Denim Richards added. Will Colby and Teeter’s relationship survive the distance?

The move to Texas will test several of the ranch hands’ relationships

Colby and Teeter aren’t the only Yellowstone characters whose relationship will be tested by the move to Texas. Ryan had just begun to pursue a country music singer named Abby, but she broke things off with him after learning of his plans to leave for Texas. Beth also plans to do a lot of traveling to Texas to see her husband, and it will be interesting to see how this affects the couple’s marriage.

Yellowstone Season 5 returns with new episodes this summer, 2023.