Categories
Entertainment

Yellowstone’s Lesbian on the Ranch Smooches Her IRL Partner on

Yellowstone's Lesbian on the Ranch Smooches Her IRL Partner on



Happy Pop Culture Fix Day, friends! Here’s some TV and film news to get you through the rest of your week!

+ This is so funny to me. That Yellowstone lesbian kiss that had conservatives losing their entire minds? Lilli Kay, the actress was kissing her real-life partner who is nonbinary. “It was very funny because I did not expect anyone to even really catch it. And then people were like, lesbians on the range! It was very, very funny. But it was a fun little evening. We got to listen to some really good music and hang out and quietly make out in the background. Lesbians on the ranch!”

+ Super Lesbian Animal RPG is a big hit with the target audience (which just might be you, actually!)

+ Miley Cyrus is finally dressing like a rich, bisexual divorcée.

+ The 10 biggest LGBTQ music moments of 2022: Lil Nas X, Dove Cameron, Elton John, and more.

+ Why Rosie O’Donnell turned down her invite to the The View’s Barbara Walters tribute show.

+ Is High School Musical: The Musical: The Series the most proudly sapphic show on TV?

+ Wednesday season two may be leaving Netflix.

+ Scare Package II is a joyful, splattery celebration of queer horror.

+ THIS LINK GOES TO REDDIT! New stills from the next (penultimate??) mega-episode of The Owl House.

+ Sarah Michelle Gellar doesn’t want to do a Buffy revival, stop asking.

+ How Tár cinematographer Florian Hoffmeister gave the camera an “observational attitude.”

+ What you need to remember about Ginny and Georgia ahead of season two.

Yellowstone's Lesbian on the Ranch Smooches Her IRL Partner on

Before you go! It costs money to make indie queer media, and frankly, we need more members to survive 2023As thanks for LITERALLY keeping us alive, A+ members get access to bonus content, extra Saturday puzzles, and more! Will you join? Cancel anytime.

Join A+!


Yellowstone's Lesbian on the Ranch Smooches Her IRL Partner on


Heather Hogan

Heather Hogan is an Autostraddle senior editor who lives in New York City with her wife, Stacy, and their cackle of rescued pets. She’s a member of the Television Critics Association, the Gay and Lesbian Entertainment Critics Association, and a Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer critic. You can also find her on Twitter, and Instagram.

Heather has written 1512 articles for us.





Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.