Yellowstone’s Lesbian on the Ranch Smooches Her IRL Partner on

Happy Pop Culture Fix Day, friends! Here’s some TV and film news to get you through the rest of your week!

+ This is so funny to me. That Yellowstone lesbian kiss that had conservatives losing their entire minds? Lilli Kay, the actress was kissing her real-life partner who is nonbinary. “It was very funny because I did not expect anyone to even really catch it. And then people were like, lesbians on the range! It was very, very funny. But it was a fun little evening. We got to listen to some really good music and hang out and quietly make out in the background. Lesbians on the ranch!”

+ Super Lesbian Animal RPG is a big hit with the target audience (which just might be you, actually!)

+ Miley Cyrus is finally dressing like a rich, bisexual divorcée.

+ The 10 biggest LGBTQ music moments of 2022: Lil Nas X, Dove Cameron, Elton John, and more.

+ Why Rosie O’Donnell turned down her invite to the The View’s Barbara Walters tribute show.

+ Is High School Musical: The Musical: The Series the most proudly sapphic show on TV?

+ Wednesday season two may be leaving Netflix.

+ Scare Package II is a joyful, splattery celebration of queer horror.

+ THIS LINK GOES TO REDDIT! New stills from the next (penultimate??) mega-episode of The Owl House.

+ Sarah Michelle Gellar doesn’t want to do a Buffy revival, stop asking.

+ How Tár cinematographer Florian Hoffmeister gave the camera an “observational attitude.”

+ What you need to remember about Ginny and Georgia ahead of season two.