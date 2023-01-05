14 best treadmills for home workouts 2023

Top Treadmills

Whether you’re looking to improve your cardiovascular health or build a home gym, treadmills are a great type of fitness equipment to invest in. Versatile and effective at burning calories and losing weight, using a treadmill is great way to help you reach your fitness goals this year. Adding a treadmill to your home is also a great alternative to getting a gym membership and is perfect for when the weather is cold or raining outdoors. Regardless if you’re a first-timer or marathon runner, there are endless options of treadmills available online, making it tricky to find the perfect one. To help, here’s a guide with all the information you need to know before buying a treadmill. And here, at Express.co.uk, is a round-up of the best treadmills to choose from including folding, silent treadmills and budget options.

What functions should I look for in a treadmill? Treadmills now have all sorts of advanced functions that make it easy to find one that is suited for you. Look for treadmills that have well-cushioned running decks to help reduce the impact of force upon landing. In addition, look for treadmills that have a wide speed and inclination range as you’ll want to pick one that’s versatile for jogging, walking and running. What is the difference between using a treadmill and running outdoors? Depending on your goals and lifestyle, running on a treadmill and outdoors both have their benefits. Using a treadmill is convenient and great for a variety of training styles, such as interval training or incline running. While running outdoors can feel more atmospheric, it may be less appealing when it’s cold or rainy. Can you use a treadmill on a carpet? Yes, while this does depend on the type, there are treadmills that can be used on top of carpets without damaging the exterior. It is also a good idea to buy a treadmill mat to keep dirt and dust off the equipment. Now that you’ve got more information on treadmills, here are the best treadmills to buy for home workouts in 2023.

1. Treadmill Run100E Connected

If you want to improve your power, the Treadmill Run100E Connected is designed to help increase performance with high-speed functions and a three percent inclination, so you can keep changing it up as you progress over time. Plus, it’s also got 30 targeted programmes from a Domyos coach and folds compactly, saving space when not in use. Buy it from Decathlon

2. JTX Sprint-7 Large Motorised Treadmill

JTX is known for its high-quality equipment and the JTX Sprint – 7 has everything you need in a treadmill for long-term use and has top quality features like a cushionstep deck that reduces knee impact by 30 percent, and a superior build quality with a durable steel frame. Speeding up to 20km/h with a 12 percent incline, this is a serious piece of equipment that will help you run with ease and build endurance. Buy it from JTX

3. NordicTrack New Commercial 1750 Treadmill

For the ultimate investment in treadmills, look no further than adding the updated NordicTrack Commercial 1750 which has a plethora of advanced functions like a 15 percent incline and a three percent decline, so you can run both uphill and downhill. Great for long-distance or marathon runners, customers can choose to train on a cushioned deck for easy running or a firmer deck that mimics a road for a serious experience. Buy it from NordicTrack, Amazon

4. MuscleSquad P100 Treadmill

If you’re looking to improve your step count but work from home and find it hard to hit the gym, the P100 folding treadmill from MuscleSquad is a great addition. You can walk on it while watching TV in the living room or place it in your garage, and it’s got a decent speed range allowing you to do everything from a gentle walk to a sprint at home. Buy it from MuscleSquad

5. CitySports Folding Treadmill

If you’re looking to add a treadmill that doesn’t break the budget, the CitySports is a great affordable option that has a high- and low-speed mode, making it also a great pick for beginners. Simple to use with a remote control, it’s also designed with a five layer running surface that has great shock absorption so you won’t have to worry about any heavy landings. Buy it from Amazon

6. OVICX Folding Treadmill

A great choice if you have joint pain or want to do light walking, the OX Folding Treadmill is versatile for running or walking and comes with live and on-demand workouts that are great for older people to use. Efficient with an ultra-quiet motor, it’s very user friendly has features like a shock absorption technology and pulse sensors to help keep running risk-free. Buy it from Amazon

7. Echelon Stride Auto-Fold Connected Treadmill

Fancy an intense run but only have small space at home? The Echelon Stride gives you a complete running experience with 10 percent inclination levels and also folds flat so it can be tucked underneath a bed. In addition, customers can also use Echelon United, which has online classes on an accompanying app, and is available from £24.99 per month. Buy it from Echelon

8. JTX Sprint 5 Home Treadmill

Designed with noise reduction technology, the JTX Spring 5 Home Treadmill is an ideal choice for apartments because it has got an eight point Cushionstep deck that absorbs heavy landings by 30 percent. The quiet motor keeps it silent so you can use it at night without causing any disturbance. Buy it from JTX

9. Reebok One GT40S Treadmill

The Reebok One GT40S Treadmill is clearly designed with functions that are easy to read, so it makes for a great running experience. With integrated ONE grip Series Cushioning and handlebars for quick adjustments during your workout, it’s a great pick for beginners with its safety and comfort features. Buy it from Argos

10. Branx Fitness Foldable “Elite Runner Pro” Soft Drop System Treadmill

There are over 500 reviews on Amazon on the Branx Fitness Foldable “Elite Runner Pro” Treadmill and 89 percent of reviewers have given it a five star rating, making it one of Amazon’s top treadmills. With high speeds, high inclines and a strong build that can take on heavy weight, it is versatile for all ages and sizes; no wonder it’s one of the most highly rated machines. Buy it from Amazon

11. WalkingPad A1 Pro Folding Treadmill

Want to get more steps in at home? The WalkingPad A1 Pro Folding treadmill is perfect for walking and thanks to its slim design, it is 90 percent more space saving than traditional treadmills. It’s only 57mm off the ground so there’s no need to worry about falling off the machine and you can also fold it in half to make it even smaller for storage. Buy it from Amazon

12. Nordic Commercial X22i

Incline walking is one of the best low-impact exercise to get your heart racing while building muscle and the Nordic Commercial X22i is designed specially to help you reach new heights with an intense incline of 40 percent. It also has a decline of six percent for downhill walking and has a push bar and sled grip for an extra intense upper body workout. Buy it from John Lewis, NordicTrack

Handles are great for beginners as they can help you stabilise while running and the HOMCOM Treadmill also has 12 preset training modes to help you begin your fitness journey. Foldable and compact, stay consistent with your fitness goals and store it away once you’re done. Buy it from Robert Dyas

14. Motorless Treadmill W100

If you’re looking for a treadmill without a motor, the Motorless treadmill on Decathlon is great because it’s easy to use with a comfortable walking surface and goes up to 15 percent incline. You can track your time, distance, speed, calories and steps, which is all the basic functions you need to work up a sweat. Buy it from Decathlon