A Quick Guide to Solar Power for Homeowners

Solar power has actually been around for quite a while. A lot of people now considering installing solar in their home for the first time will have grown up with solar power as a well-known phenomenon. Governments have been building solar farms for years and, over that time, the amount of energy they have been able to supply to power grids has only increased.

Furthermore, it has increased both because we are building more solar panels and because their efficiency has been constantly improving as the technology has been refined. However, that is not the only substantial change that we have seen the realm of solar power.

One phenomenon of more recent times, which is of special interest to homeowners, is that solar panels have not only become better but they’ve also become cheaper too. In fact, the cost of solar power installations has been significantly slashed over the course of the last decade.

You probably have your own anecdotal evidence to support this.Just look around in most places where solar power is feasible, and you are likely to notice more solar panels adorning the rooftops and gardens of private residences than ever before. Moreover,it is far from only those expensive residences.

Indeed, solar power has (almost) been brought to the masses, and the number of private individuals installing solar power in their homes is testament to this. The biggest driving factor has of course been that solar power has become more affordable. But this is not the only reason that solar power has become desirable – and even necessary – to millions.

Who Goes Solar and Why?

As mentioned, solar power has become a much more widespread phenomenon in recent years, and as much in private residences as large-scale energy projects. Also as mentioned, this has been mainly driven by the newfound affordability and efficiency of such technology.

But we have so far ignored one major factor that has had a very large part to play in the proliferation of solar power. You’ve probably already guessed that this is the environment, and more specifically the responsibility we all have to protect it.

In the not-so-distant past, it was naturally only wealthier citizens who would set up solar power at their residence, and the environmental concern was restricted to a few people with the desire and resources to do something about it. This is undoubtedly no longer the case.

Not only has solar power become cheaper, but the pressure to do something about the environment has significantly increased. In a world where most major car manufacturers have pledged to cease production of gas-powered vehicles by the 2030s, where new advancements in renewable energies like battery power, wind and hydro are proliferating at an increased rate, and in which the warnings of a climate disaster are becoming ever more urgent, we now see millions of ordinary people genuinely concerned about the environment.

This affects nearly all areas of science, business, and industry. We can look here at how many products on the supermarket shelves take pains to advertise their green credentials, or how not practicing sustainability is an active way to actually lose customers. Make no mistake, sustainability and environmental consciousness are the order of the day.

How to Go Solar

So, if you are interested in deriving some of your home’s power from sustainable solar energy, the best – indeed only – way to start is to actually install solar power in your home. You have a lot of choice here; there are even small single solar panels that are portable and can be attached to rucksacks. There are even jackets with solar panels sewn into the sleeves!

So, you have a big choice. But how do you make that choice? Naturally, the price assigned to your solar installation will dictate much of what you do, but that doesn’t narrow the choice down to one kind of solar installation.

You also need to decide where it is going to, what your local weather is like, what the precise orientation of your home is (does it get a lot of sun or is it often in the shade), and you also might have the choice between one large solar installation or several strategically placed smaller ones.

Really, it all depends on your home and your budget, so exact advice cannot be given. Nevertheless, the best first step is to become knowledgeable about solar power, and then to see how suitable your home is.

How Does Solar Work?

Such is the publicity that solar power has received in recent times, that you probably already have a good idea how it works. A solar panel is made up of photovoltaic cells. Photons from the sun are absorbed by these cells and their energy is converted into electricity.

You might be less familiar with “concentrating solar power”, or CSP. This is still pretty uncommon among private residences and is normally the technology used by larger solar farms. This technology uses a series of mirrors to concentrate sunlight onto the panels, which simply means more energy.

You might also be wondering about the safety concerns of solar energy. Put quite simply, it is very safe. You won’t have to visit any UK hazard signage supplier and you don’t need to worry about handling anything close to where the current is running.

Solar panels are, however, best not tampered with, if only because this could disrupt the steady stream of sunlight reaching them. For large solar installations at the ground level, you might invest in some barriers. But that’s all you need.

Is My Home Suitable?

There will always be additional factors relating to your home’s suitability for solar that might complicate matters but, generally speaking, the problem isn’t often climate. Solar panels might generate a more energy in sunny climates, but they are designed to work effectively in all climates that at least have sunlight hours. That means anywhere on Earth barring the Arctic and Antarctic in their respective winters.

Far more important for solar panel suitability is the roof your home has. The optimal conditions for northern hemisphere homes are a south-facing roof with a slope between 15 and 40 degrees and which doesn’t suffer from excessive shade. However, even if you don’t have such a roof, rooftop solar panels could certainly still be feasible. In any case though, the roof isn’t the only place you can put solar panels.

The smaller “personal use” solar panels, for example, can be placed almost anywhere. If you have open, flat space – i.e., a sufficiently large garden – then the solar panels can go there too. Of course, you might not want a load of solar panels taking up garden space. It is really up to you.

Conclusion

If you are thinking about going solar, it is safe to assume that you can. What has made this possible has been solar’s newfound affordability and the choice of different solar installations on offer.

All of this make solar a flexible power source, which you can fit to the specifics of your property and the desired amount of power you want to generate. At the very least, this is well-worth considering.