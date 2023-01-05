Albert and Charlene attend funeral of Archbishop who married them





On Wednesday, Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco attended the funeral of the former Archbishop of Monaco, Monsignor Bernard Barsi, who retired in 2020. The royal couple has said that Archbishop Barsi shared the family’s “most significant moments” and they felt a “deep sadness and great emotion” about his death.

Albert and Charlene were seen arriving at the Cathedral of Monaco looking sober and dressed all in black. Princess Caroline of Hanover, the eldest sister of Prince Albert, also attended the funeral. Both Princess Charlene and Princess Caroline were spotted wearing a traditional mantilla, a black lace veil worn over the head and shoulders as a sign of reverence in church. The Monaco Daily News reported that Archbishop Barsi died at age 80 a week ago, after having a heart attack on Christmas Eve.

The Archbishop was ordained in 1960 and became head of the Catholic Church in Monaco in 2000, where he oversaw the royal family's personal sacraments and religious ceremonies. Archbishop Bernard was reportedly close to both Princess Charlene and Prince Albert, as he officiated their wedding in July 2011. He also baptised their twins, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques, in May 2015 and officiated the funeral of Prince Albert's father, Prince Rainier III in 2005.