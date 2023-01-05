‘Almost everyone with advanced cancer’ reports the same sign

The severity of cancer symptoms intensifies as the disease progresses, yet many patients ignore them until they become unbearable. Unfortunately, failure to report symptoms early significantly worsens the prognosis of cancer. Reports state that most patients diagnosed in the advanced stages report the same debilitating symptom.

The American Cancer Society explains: “Fatigue is the feeling of being tired and not being able to do things at your usual pace.

“This tiredness can affect you physically, mentally and emotionally.”

Those cancer patients afflicted by this symptom often describe an ongoing sense of extreme tiredness that does get better with rest.

“Almost everyone with advanced cancer has this symptom,” adds the health body.

READ MORE: Side effects of popular supplement could include cancer