Amanda Owen says Clive split has made it ‘easier’ on family

“Whatever our personal situation, there’s a farm to run and nine children to look after so we’re just working together, making it happen,” she told the Times.

Amanda and Clive met in 1996, married in 2000 and went on to have nine children ranging between the ages of 21 to six years old before finally deciding to call it quits.

The family has starred in multiple television shows, becoming TV favourites thanks to Channel 5’s Our Yorkshire Farm, which aired in 2018.

Last year, Amanda took to Instagram to share the news of her and Clive’s separation after 20 years of marriage.