Call of Duty Modern Warfare II Features a Map Which Is Probably

While Activision’s action blockbuster in Call of Duty Modern Warfare II has swayed most of the players, not everyone is happy with its content. Especially when it comes to the available map options for Multiplayer modes.

Speaking specifically about maps, then it looks like one in particular has made some of the Call of Duty users extremely frustrated since the launch of the game last November. This map is none other than Santa Sena. According to few users, it is the worst addition yet since the introduction of Piccadilly in 2019’s Modern Warfare.

Is Santa Sena the worst map in Call of Duty Modern Warfare II?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The map was first introduced last year with the release of Infinity Ward‘s game. Arriving for the Multiplayer matches, it is basically dedicated for modes like Invasion and Ground War. In terms of location, it is based in Las Almas and is situated on the border between the US and Mexico. For other modes like Team Deathmatch and Search and Destroy, comprising of smaller teams, there is another version of it, which is called Santa Sena Border Crossing.

Recently, one Call of Duty player on Reddit expressed their thoughts on this Multiplayer map in Call of Duty Modern Warfare II. The user, known as u/Ironturd_47 on the social platform, mentioned that according to them, Santa Sena is the worst map of the ongoing title from Activision. In fact, they even called it the worst CoD map since the reveal of Piccadilly in 2019’s rebooted Modern Warfare entry.

DIVE DEEPER

Call of Duty Modern Warfare II Won’t Remain the Same Again After Losing a

Beloved Map That Lasted for Less Than a Month!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As one can see in the post above, u/Ironturd_47 believes that Santa Sena is of no use in the latest game. But the point is whether the devs also think this way or not. It looks like everything is fine according to them. When it comes to maps, Modern Warfare II has become a topic of discussion lately.

The map of Valderas Museum, which was revealed in the open beta phase of Call of Duty MWII, was nowhere to be seen when the game eventually launched. For some fans, it was a great map that got removed without any explanation from the side of the developing team.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Activision‘s ongoing title in the rebooted Modern Warfare franchise is now available across the globe. Interested players can have it on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

WATCH THIS STORY: Top 5 Call of Duty Games of All Time