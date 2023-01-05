Call of Duty Warzone 2 Jailbreak: When Does Jailbreak Happen?

In Call of Duty Warzone 2, death is sometimes not the end. With luck, it’s possible that for you and your defeated teammates, there will be another chance to win through Jailbreak. In this scenario, the jailbreak event can allow all downed operators in the game to be back. If you can get in on jailbreak, then there is an opportunity to re-enter the fight with your squad and get back into the game and win.

In Call of Duty Warzone 2, there have been many changes compared to the ones that came before it, but a few remain the same. In the game, Jailbreak is still possible to happen while fighting a new 2v2 Gulag or when it’s challenging to obtain your loadout.

Many battle royale games have been adding variations of player return mechanics that allows people to return to the game. It can be disheartening for many players to die, especially in the first minute of the match, and never return. With the Gulag already in the game, Warzone 2.0 added the Jailbreak as another return feature.

When Does Jailbreak Happen in Warzone 2?

Jailbreak can sometimes seem like it happens out of nowhere. There is no specific time it always happens, and it’s not an event that can be triggered by players.

Jailbreak doesn’t happen every match, but when it does, it’s typically when the third or fourth circle appears. And players are only brought back into the game when they have just died recently based on timing or actively spectating. As a player, you shouldn’t quit the match after you have been downed, but rather spectate to wait for the third or fourth circle to see if a jailbreak will occur.

How to Tell If Jailbreak Will Happen

Unfortunately, there is no way to tell before you begin a game or while you are in the game if Jailbreak will happen. But if you are alive while Jailbreak happens, text will appear on the screen which shows, ‘Jailbreak Imminent. All Operators will redeploy.’ After this is done, a yellow countdown clock appears, located at the top of your screen. There, you can see how much time is left before Jailbreak.

There will always be a visible one-minute warning before Jailbreak to get you on your feet. But, stumbling across an enemy that has escaped through Jailbreak is usually an easy kill, assuming they haven’t been reequipped with the help of their squadmates.