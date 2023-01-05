Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Players Reportedly Shadowbanned After

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 players are reportedly being shadowbanned after getting a certain amount of kills. Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has been a pretty controversial game since it launched. Although some fans admire the changes it has made, a lot of other vocal players and streamers have been criticizing the game since it was released. Infinity Ward and Raven Software have listened to some feedback and made it so you can buy loadouts amongst other things, but there are a lot of other problems. On top of gameplay changes that weren’t received super well, the game has also had a lot of bugs and technical problems that have pushed players away.

The latest one is fairly egregious and happens when players get 10 kills. As reported by CharlieIntel and Jake Lucky, players and streamers are reporting that their accounts are being shadowbanned in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 after simply earning 10 kills. As soon as the kill is registered, they’re kicked from the lobby. From there, they’re then put in a small pool of players who are suspected of cheating which can result in a much less enjoyable experience for a number of reasons. So long as they aren’t cheating, they’ll be cleared and put back into normal lobbies after a few days. Activision has yet to address this problem, so it’s really nothing but speculation, but the 10 kills is a common occurrence with these shadowbans.

it just happened to me 2 times in a row trying to get the nuke pic.twitter.com/JPM1sCm9SR — FlexZ (@FlexZCoD) January 4, 2023

There’s a bug in Warzone 2 where if you get 10 kills you get disconnected and shadowbanned LOL pic.twitter.com/L4OtXpxZct — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) January 4, 2023

So, if you play Call of Duty: Warzone 2, we may advise either not playing for a bit or playing more passively. Of course, it does seem pretty hard to get a win without at least one person on your squad getting 10 kills unless you hide in buildings the whole game. Either way, given streamers and big accounts are starting to share this news, hopefully Activision will address the matter sooner rather than later or the publisher could risk pushing players away even more.

