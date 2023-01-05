Cloud Orchestration Market Size to Hit $53.40 Billion, by 2028

New York, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to The Insight Partners, “ Cloud Orchestration Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Global Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Service (Reporting & Analytics, Cloud Service Automation, Support & Maintenance, Training & Consulting, and Integration), Deployment (Public Cloud, Hybrid Cloud, and Private Cloud), Application (Autoscaling, Compliance Auditing, Provisioning, and Others), Enterprise Size (Small and Medium Enterprise and Large Enterprise), Industry (BFSI, Education, Manufacturing, Government, Media & Entertainment, IT & Telecommunication, and Others), and Geography”; The global cloud orchestration market growth is impelled by growing popularity of multi-cloud environments and rising governments investments in cloud-based product developments to provide cost-effective cloud computing products.

Global Cloud Orchestration Market – Report Scope:

Market Size Value in USD 13.87 Billion in 2021 Market Size Value by USD 53.40 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 21.5% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 150 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Services, Deployment, Application, Enterprise Size, Industry, and Geography Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America Country scope US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Cloud Orchestration Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Amazon Web Services, Inc.; BMC Software, Inc.; Cisco Systems, Inc.; DXC Technology Company; Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company; IBM Corporation; Oracle Corporation; Rackspace US, Inc.; ServiceNow, Inc.; and VMware, Inc. are among the key players operating in the cloud orchestration market.

In September 2022 : BMC, which is a global leader in software solutions for the Autonomous Digital Enterprise, announced new cloud data services and open-source integrations for Control-M, its industry-leading application and data workflow orchestration platform. These new capabilities enable secure and automated self-service experiences for non-IT business partners.

In October 2021 : Ericsson expanded its new Cloud Native and Orchestration Center in North America by leveraging its market leadership in telecom’s cloud native transformation. This new Cloud Native and Orchestration Center is aimed to support on challenges such as migration and automation, platform and applications life cycle management, which tend to be more complex for telco solutions.

Cloud Orchestration Market: COVID-19 Overview

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly changed business operations and processes, resulting in a shift of massive penetration of remote work environments. Several industry players are launching domestic payment orchestration programs to strengthen payment activities across a domestic network of partners and vendors. For instance, in June 2021, Treasury Intelligence Solutions (TIS), a Germany-based business-to-business treasury company, launched a domestic payment orchestration program, enabling businesses to provide highly secure transactions through secured connections. Therefore, the cloud orchestration market experienced a positive impact of the COVID-19 health crisis.

The rapid growth of the internet and integration of cloud orchestration in functional areas among industries such as BFSI, IT & telecom, and manufacturing are factors boosting the growth of the market in this region. Cloud orchestration service providers expand their global footprint while maintaining innovation and commercial leadership. As a result, the high adoption of cloud-based solutions and services contributes to the region’s cloud orchestration market growth.

Cloud Orchestration Market – Regional Overview:

North America dominated the market in 2021 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. There is a growing need for optimizing process automation and a surge in demand for low-cost cloud infrastructure development by enterprises across the region. Industry participants continue strengthening the overall cloud orchestration solutions to offer superior solutions for business operations and process setups. Industry verticals such as manufacturing, IT & telecom, and retail are rapidly adopting cloud orchestration solutions to maximize business operations, thereby propelling cloud orchestration market growth in the region.

The Asia Pacific cloud orchestration market is expected to have a significant growth rate over the forecast period. A surge in demand for low-cost IT infrastructure deployment, increasing need for advanced resource management systems, and rapid adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) are among the factors contributing to the region’s market growth. As Asia Pacific is a hub for manufacturing industries with the presence of leading multinational industrial technology corporations, AI and Ml technologies are increasingly implemented in process automation. These factors are expected to drive the growth of this region’s cloud orchestration market.

In the Middle East & Africa, there is a growing need for self-servicing provisioning and a surge in demand for optimum resource utilization as well as low-cost process setup and automation. However, heavy investment costs and difficulty in maintaining operational consistency create challenges to provide both public and private cloud solutions providers in the region. Conversely, there is a growing demand for streamlined business processes across several verticals, thereby anticipated to provide an immense growth opportunities in the market during the upcoming years.

Cloud Orchestration Market: Enterprise Size Overview

Based on enterprise size, the cloud orchestration market is bifurcated into small and medium enterprises and large enterprises. The small and medium enterprises (SMEs) segment is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The cloud orchestration platform is increasingly adopted among SMEs primarily to improve business functionality by minimizing operating costs and improving productivity. SMEs generate significant revenue contributions by streamlining their regular business operations, such as purchasing, manufacturing, inventory, and shipping. Furthermore, with the help of a cloud orchestration platform, SMEs can coordinate and arrange automated tasks, which will help consolidate the existing operations and workflow, thereby expected to drive growth of this segment over the forecast period.

