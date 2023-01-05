Dawn Walker, Sask. woman accused of abducting her child and

Dawn Walker, the Saskatoon woman accused of abducting her child and faking their deaths, has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Walker, 48, and her child disappeared in late July. They were found in Oregon 12 days after they had been reported missing and Walker was arrested.

She has been charged with offences including abduction, fraud and identity theft.

Walker and Tara Boghosian, one of her lawyers, appeared in Saskatoon provincial court by phone Thursday morning. Walker pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Earlier this week, Walker elected to have a trial by judge and waived her rights to a jury trial. She also waived her right to a preliminary hearing.

A meeting for the judge and counsel to discuss trial dates is scheduled for Feb. 15.

Walker is slated to be back in court Feb. 16.

The trial is expected to last three weeks.