Dragons’ Den reject has turned his business into a global success

The entrepreneur from Skelmersdale in Lancashire has had the last laugh after selling more than 70,000 child buoyancy aids called SwimFin, receiving backing from Olympians and Paralympians plus an MBE. The former swimming instructor sells SwimFin, a child’s buoyancy aid which is shaped like a shark fin to more than 140 countries.

He continued: “So I stayed up literally all night putting some kind of a business plan together. I mean, what did I know? I was a swimming instructor at the time.

“What did I know about manufacturing, legal affairs, distribution, marketing, sales, the whole supply chain? So the application went in Monday morning. I got a phone call on the Tuesday afternoon saying, ‘We like it, can you come in for an audition?'”

Kevin asked Olympic swimmer Mark Foster if he would endorse SwimFin which he agreed to and also appeared alongside Kevin on the show. However, his time in the den did not go well.

While Peter Jones offered 25 percent for half the money, the other Dragons didn’t back the product leaving Kevin feeling ridiculed.

