Dragons’ Den reject outsells Monopoly in its first year

With Dragons’ Den returning to screens this evening, it is interesting to look at previous pitches that left without investment but still managed to do well. Despite leaving the experience with no investment, Destination London went on to become a popular name in the board game business.

Rachel Lowe entered the Den in 2004 seeking £75,000 for 30 percent of her business, Destination London.

Destination London is a fast-moving taxi board game aimed at families and tourists.

Although leaving the Den empty-handed, her current net worth skyrocketed to an estimated £96million in 2021, according to The Sun.

She was able to secure a deal with retailer Hamleys and the London version of the game sold best.

