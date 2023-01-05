Exclusive! Did Harsh Rajput and Aneri Vajani confirm their

MUMBAI : Harsh Rajput is a well-known actor in the entertainment world who has been slowly rising to become of the most prolific actors.

With Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan on StarPlus, he made his television debut. He also played roles in the television series Dharm Veer, Hitler Didi, and Crazy Stupid Ishq. Additionally, Harsh has appeared in a number of episodic series, including Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya and Yeh Hai Aashiqui.

He also had a part in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, the most-watched television show. He most recently appeared in the supernatural television series Nazar on StarPlus, which was produced by 4 Lions Films and starred Niyati Fatnani and him in the lead character of Ansh Rathod. He later portrayed the major part in the Naagin 5 spinoff Kuch Toh Hai: Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein on Colors TV.

Currently seen on Pishachini on Colors he has been winning hearts everywhere.

While he has been winning accolades on the work front, fans have always been curious to know what is going on behind the scenes and especially in their personal life.

Rumors have been swirling around for a long time that Harsh is actually dating his Crazy Stupid Ishq co-star Aneri Vajani and that they initially started dating in 2014 but it is not confirmed yet. They have never accepted being in a relationship.

TellyChakkar caught up with the two at an event and when asked about whether or not they were together or who picked up who, they just laughed and went inside to attend the event. They neither confirmed nor denied.

But in the past Anerji has said that they are just really great friends.

So, as far as the confirmation goes, we will have to take their word for it. But fans do like to see them together. So, here’s hoping that we can atleast see the two together in a new project.

