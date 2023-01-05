Garden Lectures Set for January, February

Just because it’s winter doesn’t mean you can’t start thinking about gardening season! Be sure to check out the Harry Allen Winter Lecture Series coming up at Green Spring Gardens, 4603 Green Spring Road. Here’s all the information you’ll need:

When? Sundays in January and February | 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Cost: $12 advance registration

Join friends of Green Spring Gardens for this popular annual series of virtual and in-person presentations by authors, garden designers, scientists and other garden enthusiasts on the cutting edge of horticulture.

Register online at www.fairfaxcounty.gov/parks/parktakes or call Green Spring Gardens at 703-642-5173.

Virtual Winter Lecture – ‘Backyard Pollinator Oasis’

Jan. 15

Join pollinator expert Heather Andrews in this virtual discussion on how to create a sustainable organic oasis that will invite in an army of good bugs to reduce pest pressure and improve your veggie and fruit yield. A Zoom link will be emailed prior to the program. Code H3T.564R

Winter Lecture – ‘Making Green Spring Greener’

Jan. 22

Green Spring Gardens site manager Judy Zatsick and horticulturist Adam Bucher discuss how the funds from the 2021 FROGS annual appeal, “Making Green Spring Greener,” were used around the site and will discuss the exciting new updates to the garden coming in the fall. This program will be held in person. Code EWI.P4MR

Winter Lecture – ‘Tropicals for Temperate Landscapes’

Jan. 29

Tropical and subtropical plants can create incredible energy and excitement in temperate landscapes and provide strong design elements through the toughest and hottest months of the growing season. Using five memorable categories from her new book “Tropical Plants and How to Love Them,” Marianne Willburn will focus on incorporating some spectacular examples in containers and beds—many of which are remarkably easy to overwinter. This program will be held in person. Book signing after lecture. Code 8LN.YWHJ

Winter Lecture – ‘A History of Hedges’

Feb. 5

Explore the fascinating history of hedges, from rural hedgerows to classic garden design features with Green Spring Historian Debbie Waugh. Consider their practical, ecological and ornamental value and what they can tell us about the people who planted them. View spectacular hedges from around the world and hear about Green Spring’s own historic hedge. This program will be held in person. Code RO5.FV0M

Virtual Winter Lecture – ‘History of American Gardening’

Feb. 12

Join celebrated landscape designer and winner of the 2021 Philadelphia Flower Show “Best in Show” Wambui Ippolito for a virtual exploration of the history of American gardening through the lens of the immigrants who helped cultivate practices and plant life that are still used today. A Zoom link will be emailed prior to the program. Code QXD.Z9Y3

Virtual Winter Lecture – ‘Stressless Gardening’

Feb. 19

Join landscape architect Preston Montague for a virtual discussion on how to avoid common gardening practices that cause unnecessary stress and reduce the ecosystem potential of our landscapes. Learn ways to keep gardening healthy for us and the environment. A Zoom link will be emailed prior to the program. Code QIW.U0H2