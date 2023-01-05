Gauff defeats Kenin, Zhu Lin ousts Venus Williams in Auckland

In a battle between two of the most decorated American players of this decade so far, No.1 seed Coco Gauff defeated 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin 6-4, 6-4 on Thursday to reach the quarterfinals of the ASB Classic.

After lengthy rain delays eventually forced the entirety of this match indoors, it was World No.7 Gauff who prevailed in 1 hour and 23 minutes to reach her first Auckland quarterfinal in her second appearance at the tournament.

Former World No.4 Kenin had beaten Gauff in their only prior encounter, which came en route to her Australian Open title three years ago in Melbourne. Kenin notched a comeback win over Gauff in the Round of 16 that fortnight on her way to her Grand Slam crown.

But Gauff exacted her revenge on the indoor courts in New Zealand, firing nine aces and saving six of the seven break points she faced. Gauff had eight more winners and 14 fewer unforced errors than Kenin in the clash.

Gauff built a hefty 4-1 lead in the opening set, but the 2022 Roland Garros finalist failed to serve out the set at 5-3, allowing Kenin back on serve. However, Gauff quickly reclaimed her advantage, breaking her opponent for the one-set lead after a Kenin forehand flew long on set point.

In the second set, there were no service breaks through 5-4. In that game, though, Kenin failed to convert three game points before Gauff earned a match point by forcing an error with her strong backhand. Gauff converted that chance after one final Kenin forehand went long.

Gauff’s quarterfinal opponent will be Zhu Lin of China, who posted her second come-from-behind victory of the week by ousting former World No.1 Venus Williams 3-6, 6-2, 7-5.

World No.84 Zhu saved a match point in her first-round victory over Madison Brengle, and she pulled off another comeback over an American by charging back from 5-3 down in the final set against 2015 ASB Classic champion Williams.

Seven-time Grand Slam singles champion Williams was down a break when a one-hour rain delay came at 2-1 in the opening set. But after the players returned to Stadium Court, Williams swept through five of the next six games to take the one-set lead.

However, Zhu battled to a 4-2 lead in the second set before the rain returned. The match resumed two-and-a-half hours later indoors, where Zhu swiftly tied the match at one set apiece.

Williams fired a rally crosscourt forehand winner to go up a break at 3-2 in the third set, edging closer to her first tour-level quarterfinal since 2019. However, Williams was quickly broken when serving for the match at 5-4.

At 5-5, Zhu deployed a number of magical plays, including two winning drop shots, to save four break points and hold for 6-5. That proved to be decisive as Zhu broke Williams for the eighth time to capture the victory, reeling off the last four games of the match in the process.

More to come…