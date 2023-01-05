Harry tried to recreate Diana’s last journey in Paris





Prince Harry has laid bare in his new autobiography Spare that he had his chauffeur repeatedly drive through the Paris tunnel where his mother was fatally injured in a bid to get “closure”. Back in 2007, the Duke of Sussex asked his driver to take him through the Pont de L’Alma tunnel at 65mph, the same speed Princess Diana’s car was going when it crashed.

According to leaked extracts from the book, Prince Harry was attempting to end decades of “unrelenting pain” when he was in Paris aged 23. He asked his driver “to be precise” and make sure he got up to 65mph while driving through the tunnel. The Mirror reported that although Spare will not be released in the UK until January 10, the book has already accidentally gone on sale in Spain. In the book, Harry said his bodyguard told the driver that if he ever told anyone about the drive “there would be hell to pay”.

He wrote of the incident: "We zipped ahead, went over the lip at the tunnel's entrance, the bump that supposedly sent Mummy's Mercedes veering off course." However, Harry admitted that they "barely felt" the lip despite believing the tunnel would be a "treacherous passageway". The Duke of Sussex then revealed that he asked his driver to go through the tunnel once more, before saying, "that's enough".