Indigenous advice about environment policy

Five new people have joined an Indigenous advisory committee on land and sea management, sharing knowledge with the federal government about conservation and sustainability.

Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek announced the appointments on Thursday.

“First Nations people have managed land and sea country for over 65,000 years,” she said.

“Australia’s First Nations are the world’s oldest continuous culture, and the most successful environmental custodians on earth.”

The committee will continue to be chaired by Duane Fraser, a Wulgurukaba and Bidjara man, who is a traditional owner of the Great Barrier Reef and south-central Queensland.

He will be joined by new appointments Rohan Henry, Cassandra Hunter, Emma Lee, Damian Morgan-Bulled and Liz Wren.

Several others have been reappointed to the committee.

All committee members are Indigenous and have expertise in environmental protection and biodiversity.

They will provide advice to the minister and her department, ensuring Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples’ views are considered.

Their advice will span from climate change and energy to water and the environment.

The committee will also develop a national environmental standard for Indigenous engagement in decision-making.

“This standard will be developed as a priority and will involve ongoing engagement with First Nations people,” Ms Plibersek said.

“This standard will ensure First Nations cultural heritage is identified early and can be protected as projects are designed.”