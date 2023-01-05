Keke Palmer Shared How To “Cure” Adult Acne, But It’s Not Worth

She just posted to Instagram, showing how much her face has cleared up since she became pregnant with her baby.
“I know you can’t see right now ’cause I got a face full of makeup on, but if you really get into it, I want you to see that everything right here is extremely flat,” she said in the video, turning her face to allow a full view of all sides.
“What that means is, even with the discoloration that we’re gonna get to — we’re gonna get to the discoloration — there’s no more of the bumps, there’s no more of the raise,” she continued. “So I’m here to let y’all know that I’ve found the secret. I’ve found the secret to clearing up my acne and guess what it is? You need to get knocked up. Period point blank period.”
“The reason my skin is clear is ’cause I’m pregnant with a baby right now. The baby has cleared my skin up!”
Bringing the camera closer to her face, Keke added, “I need you to know it ain’t never laid flat like this. It ain’t neverrrrr laid flat like this!!”
You can see Keeks fresh-faced in this pic from her story here:
For what it’s worth, it is true that pregnancy can cause some benefits to the skin, but pregnancy acne is also very much a thing, possibly resulting from increased hormone levels in the body.
Anyway, I almost threw my phone seeing her post. I love you Keke, but no ma’am! I will keep my pimples for now. Congrats, though!
Source link