Kourtney Kardashian exposes husband Travis Barker’s underwear in

Kourtney Kardashian, 43, looked better than ever as she posed for a picture in the skintight pink gown with her leg in the air.

The Kardashians star flashed her underwear, exposing her husband Travis Barker’s boxers.

She was promoting a new blog post published on her well-being lifestyle website Poosh.

The Hollywood star looked great in the snap as she showed off her flawless complexion and bronzed makeup.

She styled her brunette tresses in a perfectly straight bob and also showed off her striped black and white socks.