Local Event: The Next Generation of Genealogists

The Next Generation of Genealogists

English Genealogist and Social Historian, Dr. Janet Few, discusses the importance of encouraging the next generation of genealogists at the Mount Vernon Genealogical Society’s January 17 meeting.

Dr. Few is president of the Family History Foundation. She writes for family history magazines and has authored books of interest to genealogists as well as two historical novels.

Register for this FREE ZOOM event at https://mvgenealogy.org/cpage.php?pt=111 or email a registration request to contact-us@mvgenealogy.org. Find out more about this and other society events at https://mvgenealogy.org/eventListings.php?nm=20 – er571.

