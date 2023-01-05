There’s something auspicious about the new year at Tagaytay Highlands. With the world now teetering on the brink of a new beginning, the country’s most exclusive leisure-residential mountain resort is breaking the grounds for what is touted to be the top destination estate’s next premium enclave after the Highlands, Midlands, and Greenlands.

Here, a truly holistic way of life centered on sustainability is set to take root as an unprecedented lifestyle concept – Midlands West.

For over 20 years, the Midlands has been a sought-after region of world-class themed residences and services known for its recreational lifestyle, and inspired by architecture and culture from different countries with panoramic views of Taal Lake and Mt. Makiling. Each neighborhood is sculpted following the natural landscape, creating functional and aesthetic green spaces.

Tucked 1,000 to 1,500 feet above sea level between the Highlands and Greenlands, the Midlands’ internationally themed residential enclave also features wide spaces. It makes for a bird sanctuary offering bird watchers and enthusiasts a welcome respite from work and an avenue for their passion.

The Midlands is also home to the competitive 27-hole championship Tagaytay Midlands Golf Course that is at par with international golf courses while surrounded by sweeping nature vistas.

Today, complementing the Midlands’ characteristically fun lifestyle, Tagaytay Highlands is set to reveal its newest district, Midlands West. This 320-hectare mixed-use enclave will provide amenities, facilities, parks, and open spaces founded on the mountain resort’s inherent values of ecocentrism, sustainability, health and wellness, and luxury mountain living.

In this eco-centric community, the environment and its residents will thrive together while protecting the surrounding environs and natural terrain. Its holistic design aims to incorporate the natural landscape in its future communities to ensure that its master plan will highlight nature as a distinctive feature.

For future residents, this means getting the most of nature from every angle to enjoy 360-degree view opportunities of Taal Lake, the Batangas scenery, Mt. Makiling and Banahaw.

And with holistic wellness in mind, leveraging its generous green open spaces will allow one to enjoy the beauty of nature while encouraging outdoor activities to promote a healthy wellbeing.

Midlands West will integrate sustainable features as part of the lifestyle to promote green living. Likewise, inspired by its values of simplicity, functionality, and comfort, the type of architecture in Midlands West will be very organic.

At the heart of this new Midlands cluster envisioned to be human-centric as well, holistic health, wellness and nature will converge.

Putting at the forefront of its mission the welfare of individuals, its prime location will allow residents and their families to be enveloped in nature’s splendor while enjoying a sundry of outdoor experiences ranging from passive and active activities to extreme adventures.

All these come together toward integrating the mind, body and soul into the built environment.

Amidst the golden countryside and verdant mountains, Midlands West aspires to ingrain a culture of health and wellness in the communities that it will build – a culture that will further encourage and inspire its future residents in their pursuit towards holistic and sustainable living.