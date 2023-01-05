Madonna shares picture of sons Rocco Ritchie, 22, and David

Madonna, 64, took to Instagram to share a picture of her sons Rocco Ritchie, 22, and David Banda, 17, together during a trip to Kibera, Kenya.

The Material Girl singer was a proud mum as she revealed that the two young men had been building a mural from broken glass of a dove and tree of life in the suburb.

In the snap, Rocco can be seen sitting next to his brother, David, while giving the camera a fierce look.

Madonna shares both sons with ex-husband Guy Ritchie, 54, who she married back in 2000 before their separation in 2008.

David and Rocco appeared to take after their superstar mum when it comes to style, wearing trendy outfits.

Rocco could be seen wearing a burnt orange jacket with green cuffs to match his trousers and a brown bucket hat, while his younger brother donned a blue sweatshirt and green trousers.