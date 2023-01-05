Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag confirms first January signing imminent

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has confirmed the club are close to unveiling Jack Butland as their first January signing. The Crystal Palace goalkeeper, who has been providing support for Vicente Guaita and Sam Johnstone in south east London is now set to become David De Gea’s understudy for the rest of the season ahead of an imminent loan switch.

Ten Hag confirmed a deal was close after Butland underwent a medical on Thursday following Martin Dubvravka’s return to Newcastle.

He said: “Martin [Dúbravka] was recalled and now to set up we need three experienced goalkeepers, we have some young ones, and they do well.

“But we have so many games, so you need three good goalies in training but also when problems are coming you need experience in goal to get your goals, what you are aiming for.

“Last year I had a situation with Ajax we had three goalies injured, and you don’t want a position that you play for trophies, and you have to put in a young keeper, you can’t expect it, and also kill your season.”