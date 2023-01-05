Man Utd could sign another three players this month after Butland

On Wednesday, it emerged Manchester United were looking to bring in a replacement for Martin Dubravka. The Slovakia international has been recalled by Newcastle, having made just two appearances during his time at Old Trafford. And Jack Butland, according to widespread reports, is likely to move to the Premier League giants as a replacement.
Manchester United signed Dubravka back in the summer, with the goalkeeper arriving from Newcastle to provide competition for David De Gea.
However, after just two outings, he’s now been sent back to his parent club.
Reacting to the news, Dubravka said: “Hi guys, I have been recalled from loan at Manchester United and will return to Newcastle.
“Although short, it has been an enjoyable experience in Manchester and I wish to sincerely thank all the coaches, staff, players and fans of MUFC for their warmth and support during my loan spell.”
Now, Butland is widely expected to move to United as cover – with the Red Devils involved in talks with Crystal Palace.
And Express Sport now takes a look at three other signings the club could make by the time the transfer window slams shut at the end of the month.
A right-back
United have seen Aaron Wan-Bissaka impress in recent times, with the former Palace star impressing at a time where Diogo Dalot has been sidelined.
Yet there’s still a sense his days at Old Trafford are numbered, despite his current form.
United have been linked with several right-backs so far this winter, ranging from Max Aarons to Jeremie Frimpong.
It wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Red Devils reinforce that area of their squad, especially with Wan-Bissaka still having much to learn from an attacking perspective.
Much may depend on getting him off their wage bill, however, with Palace and Fulham both being linked.
A striker
It’s an open secret that United want to land a striker this month following Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure from Old Trafford.
Erik ten Hag has said as much on numerous occasions, making it clear he feels his team are light up top.
Joao Felix is one player under consideration, with United reportedly prepared to pay a fee of £5million to land him on loan until the end of the season.
Alvaro Morata, his team-mate at Atletico Madrid, has also been linked with a move to the Premier League.
And rumours regarding Memphis Depay are refusing to go away, with Barcelona ready to cut the 28-year-old loose as they look to balance their finances at the Nou Camp.
A midfielder
This would be a stretch, especially with United tight on funds while the Glazers have put the club on the market.
But with Donny van de Beek potentially facing a spell out injured, after being left in tears upon limping out of his side’s 3-0 win over Bournemouth, the Red Devils could seek a solution this January.
Casemiro and Christian Eriksen are regulars but an injury to one of the pair, or both, could prove to be catastrophic.
Fred and Scott McTominay have talent but remain inconsistent, while it’s too soon for the club to start relying on the likes of Charlie Savage and Zidane Iqbal.
United do still admire Frenkie de Jong, though there’s a sense any deal will have to be struck at the end of the season instead.
United’s mixed January record
United have a mixed record when it comes to signing players in the New Year.
Nemanja Vidic and Patrice Evra became club legends after joining in 2006, though both experienced shaky starts to life in England.
And Bruno Fernandes has been a huge hit ever since touching down from Sporting Lisbon in January 2020.
Alexis Sanchez was a dud after moving from Arsenal in 2018, however, netting just five times despite being given the Red Devils’ famous No 7 shirt.
And the less said about the likes of Manucho and Zoran Tosic, the better.
