Man Utd could sign another three players this month after Butland

On Wednesday, it emerged Manchester United were looking to bring in a replacement for Martin Dubravka. The Slovakia international has been recalled by Newcastle, having made just two appearances during his time at Old Trafford. And Jack Butland, according to widespread reports, is likely to move to the Premier League giants as a replacement.

Manchester United signed Dubravka back in the summer, with the goalkeeper arriving from Newcastle to provide competition for David De Gea.

However, after just two outings, he’s now been sent back to his parent club.

Reacting to the news, Dubravka said: “Hi guys, I have been recalled from loan at Manchester United and will return to Newcastle.

“Although short, it has been an enjoyable experience in Manchester and I wish to sincerely thank all the coaches, staff, players and fans of MUFC for their warmth and support during my loan spell.”

Now, Butland is widely expected to move to United as cover – with the Red Devils involved in talks with Crystal Palace.

And Express Sport now takes a look at three other signings the club could make by the time the transfer window slams shut at the end of the month.

