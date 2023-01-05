Man Utd transfer news LIVE – Club ‘schedule’ medical, Maguire

Manchester United will be desperate to bring in new faces in an attempt to bolster their squad in the winter transfer window. The Red Devils have climbed to fourth in the Premier League table following a fine run of form under Erik ten Hag and will want to cement a return to the Champions League come the end of the season.

United were dealt a huge blow at the start of the transfer window as Newcastle recalled goalkeeper Martin Dubravka from Old Trafford. And the 13-time Premier League champions now have their eye on former England shot-stopper Jack Butland.

The Red Devils are also looking for attacking reinforcements following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo in November and have been linked with a loan move for Atletico Madrid striker Joao Felix. But Ten Hag must decided which players he targets the most to ensure his team can continue their upward momentum during the second half of the campaign.

Ten Hag and United will still be bouncing from the team’s 11th Premier League win of the season against Bournemouth on Tuesday night as the transfer plans take over. And Express Sport will have all the latest United transfer news and gossip. So stick around throughout the day.