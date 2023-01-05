Menthol crystals may offer relief for cold and flu symptoms

The shortage includes not only branded medications but also simple drugs like throat lozenges, cough mixtures and painkillers, particularly ones that are soluble.

Abbas Kanani, from MRPharmS, noted that the shortage in pharmacies has led people to look online as an alternative option to buying from stores.

The expert said: “With stocks running low, people may be at risk of wasting money by choosing a medicine which is not necessarily the best treatment for their specific symptoms.

“Different symptoms require different treatments, for example, mucus coughs are best treated with an expectorant, whilst a dry, tickly cough requires a cough suppressant.