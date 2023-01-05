Most expensive royal wedding dress cost £6m – not Meghan’s or

Queen Letizia was joined by her friends and bridesmaids Victoria Codorniu and Claudia González, who wore much more traditional gowns by Spanish designer Lorenzo Caprile based on Francisco de Goya’s paintings.

In an 18th-century style, their dresses featured lace-up corset bodices, square necklines, ruffle-trim sleeves and full princess-style skirts.

The yellow-gold colour was broken up by white lace aprons and matching shawls, and they wore gold polka dot snoods over their updos.

Although Letizia’s dress cost a reported £6,000, Kate Middleton’s dress for her wedding to Prince William in 2011, on the other hand, cost £250,000.

