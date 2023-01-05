New LG TV offers upgrade that Samsung and Sony can’t currently

If you’re fed up with seeing a mass of wires under your TV then you might want to save up and take delivery of the latest telly from LG. The new OLED M3 gogglebox features full wireless technology which means you can hide all of the cables away for a more seamless look in your living room.
The television works thanks to a Zero Connect box that can sit in another part of the room and then beam content from devices such as Sky Q, Fire TV Sticks or your main aerial straight to the big screen via a speedy over-the-air transmission.
Because it’s fully wireless, the TV can be placed on a wall or stand without endless black HDMI leads sprouting out of the side.
LG says that the wireless technology can whizz content across the room in full stunning 4K quality and all without any stuttering.
Of course, firms including Samsung, do offer something similar with a main box that sits behind the TV but this receiver still needs a thin cable to transfer the content onto the screen.
LG’s solution ends the need for any wires at all with the Korean technology firm boasting that the Zero Connect box helps to create a cleaner, distraction-free viewing environment and gives users greater freedom to arrange their space.
This update certainly appears to have gone well at its launch during the CES technology show in Las Vegas.
It’s managed to pick up CES 2023 Innovation Awards in two categories.
There’s no word on price but considering it only comes in one giant 97-inch screen we’re not expecting it to be cheap.
Along with this wireless screen, LG has also unveiled a swathe of other telly upgrades for the home which will all look better than anything that’s been unveiled before.
In fact, LG is boasting that its upcoming TVs will provide higher brightness and improved colour accuracy.
Other features include impressive upscaling which should make every show and movie look like it’s been shot in Ultra High Definition.
It’s not just the image that should shine with LG also saying that, thanks to something called AI Sound Pro, it will bring better audio to living rooms in 2023 as well.
A new user interface will also help get to content faster and LG’s new TVs even include a clever AI Concierge. This is like having your own personal TV assistant with it providing each user with a curated list of content choices based on their past usage and search inquiries.
Full pricing and release dates should be announced in the coming weeks.
